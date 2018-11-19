Try 1 month for $3

DESLOGE -- Gerry Mayberry, 80, of Park Hills, passed away November 18, 2018, at her residence. She is survived by her husband Lester “Corkey” Mayberry.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, November 21, 2018, from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. View full obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

Geraldine 'Gerry' Mayberry
