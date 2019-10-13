{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Geraldine Hale, 93, of Farmington passed away October 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital South. Visitation for Mrs. Hale will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

