Gilbert Revelle

Gilbert actively served as a deacon and board member for the Assembly of God church. During his years of military service, he received numerous honorary medals. During his retirement years, he and his second wife, Dorothy opened an open-studio ceramic shop, where they made and sell ceramic pieces in his local community as well as at artisan markets around the state of Missouri.

Gilbert never met a stranger, and continued to serve the Lord faithfully through his devotion to service work in the community and attending weekly service. A ripe tomato from his vegetable garden spurred a story or two, full of rich detail of which would flow forth from his keen memory. He had a deep love for all of his children and grandchildren. They were always reminded by him to pray, be kind, and embrace the present moment. With a sincere appreciation of history, Bible reading, spaghetti western films, Christian and bluegrass music--he was someone with a rich personality. All of those who came to him, found enjoyment from his sense of warmth and understanding. Gilbert was a devote family man of whom will be deeply missed by all of those who proceed him.