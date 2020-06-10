Gilbert E. Revelle
Longtime Bonne Terre resident Gilbert Edgar Revelle was born on August 26, 1930 in Flat River, to Clyde and Myrtle Revelle. Gilbert died on June 4, 2020, at age 89.
The memorial service will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Caldwell Chapel: 711 E Main St, Park Hills, MO 63601. The visitation service will begin for the family members at 10am and 11am for friends. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at noon.
Proceeding the funeral, the burial of Gilbert Revelle will take place at the Revelle Cemetery in Fredericktown. Pastor Mark Moss will be officiating the services. After completion of all services, a free luncheon will be made available to all friends of family at the Assembly of God Church: 1104 St Joe Dr, Park Hills, MO 63601
Gilbert met Dorothy Coulam in Washington during his last year of military service. They married and had 3 children; Gilbert, John, and Sandra. After the death of Dorothy, he met Dorothy Evans. Together they raised Richard, John, and Doug. Gilbert was a retired shop steward and miner for Saint Joes Mines of Viburnum, where he worked for several years to support his family. Gilbert was as patriotic as they come, proud to have served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Gilbert was an active churchgoer, gardener, and porch-sitting day dreamer until the last few weeks of his life, living as he had for nearly 90 years. Up until the very end, Gilbert kept his unique comedic sense of humor and charm towards his family and friends.
Gilbert actively served as a deacon and board member for the Assembly of God church. During his years of military service, he received numerous honorary medals. During his retirement years, he and his second wife, Dorothy opened an open-studio ceramic shop, where they made and sell ceramic pieces in his local community as well as at artisan markets around the state of Missouri.
Gilbert never met a stranger, and continued to serve the Lord faithfully through his devotion to service work in the community and attending weekly service. A ripe tomato from his vegetable garden spurred a story or two, full of rich detail of which would flow forth from his keen memory. He had a deep love for all of his children and grandchildren. They were always reminded by him to pray, be kind, and embrace the present moment. With a sincere appreciation of history, Bible reading, spaghetti western films, Christian and bluegrass music--he was someone with a rich personality. All of those who came to him, found enjoyment from his sense of warmth and understanding. Gilbert was a devote family man of whom will be deeply missed by all of those who proceed him.
He is survived by his sister Doris House, children John Revelle, Gilbert Revelle, Sandy Swoboda, Carol Gallaher, Judy Sharp, Kathleen Heidenfelder, Douglas Evans, and Richard and Lori Evans. His grandchildren; Susan Revelle, Krystal Swoboda, Bradley Revelle, Ariel Swoboda, Tiffany Revelle; his great-grandchild, Thomas Swoboda and many more from Dorothy Evan's family. Gilbert was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Coulam, second wife; his sisters Dorothy Evans and Frankie Alderson; and brother, David Revelle.
“I tried to live a lawful and spiritual life. It's time for me to go home.”
- Gilbert E. Revelle
