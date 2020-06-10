Gilbert Revelle
Gilbert Revelle

Gilbert Revelle

Gilbert E. Revelle

A longtime Flat River resident Gilbert Edgar Revelle was born on August 26, 1930 in Flat River to Clyde and Myrtle Revelle. Gilbert died on the evening of June 4, 2020, at age 89.

The memorial service will take place on Friday June 12, 2020 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Caldwell Chapel: 711 E Main St, Park Hills, MO 63601. The visitation service will begin for the family members at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for friends. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 12 p.m.

Proceeding the funeral, the burial of Gilbert Revelle will take place at the Revelle Cemetery in Fredericktown. Pastor Mark Moss will be officiating the services. After completion of all services, a free luncheon will be made available to all friends of family at the Assembly of God Church: 1104 St Joe Dr, Park Hills, MO 63601

Gilbert met Dorothy Coulam in Washington during his last year of military service. They married and had 3 children; Gilbert, John, and Sandra. After the death of Dorothy, he met Dorothy Evans. Together they raised Richard, John, and Doug. Gilbert was a retired shop steward and miner for Saint Joe Mines of Viburnum, where he worked for several years to support his family. Gilbert was as patriotic as they came—proud to have served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Gilbert was an active churchgoer, gardener, and porch-sitting day dreamer until the last few weeks of his life, living as he had for nearly 90 years. Up until the very end, Gilbert kept his unique comedic sense of humor and charm towards his family and friends.

Gilbert actively served as a board member for the Assembly of God Church. During his years of military service, he received numerous honorary medals. During his retirement years, began to explore his artistry. He and Dorothy opened a studio ceramic shop, where they made and sold unique ceramics within his local community as well as at artisan markets around the state of Missouri.

Gilbert never met a stranger, and continued to serve the Lord faithfully through his devotion to service work in the community and attending weekly service. He had a deep love for all of his children and grandchildren. They were always reminded by him to pray, be kind, and embrace the present moment. With a sincere appreciation of history, Bible reading, spaghetti western films, Christian and bluegrass music--he was someone with a rich personality. A ripe tomato from his vegetable garden could spur a story or two, full of rich detail, which would flow forth from his keen memory. All of those who entered his life, found enjoyment from his warmth and understanding. Gilbert was a devote family man, one of whom will be deeply missed by all of those who proceed him.

He is survived by his sister Doris House, children John Revelle, Gilbert Revelle, Sandy Swoboda, Carol Gallaher, Judy Sharp, Kathleen Heidenfelder, Douglas Evans, and Richard and Lori Evans. His grandchildren; Susan Revelle, Krystal Swoboda, Bradley Revelle, Ariel Swoboda, Tiffany Revelle; his great-grandchild, Thomas Swoboda and many more from Dorothy Evan's family. Gilbert was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Coulam; second wife, Dorothy Evans; sister, Frankie Alderson; and brother, David Revelle.

“I tried to live a lawful and spiritual life. It's time for me to go home.”

- Gilbert E. Revelle

