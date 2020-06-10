Gilbert Revelle

Gilbert actively served as a board member for the Assembly of God Church. During his years of military service, he received numerous honorary medals. During his retirement years, began to explore his artistry. He and Dorothy opened a studio ceramic shop, where they made and sold unique ceramics within his local community as well as at artisan markets around the state of Missouri.

Gilbert never met a stranger, and continued to serve the Lord faithfully through his devotion to service work in the community and attending weekly service. He had a deep love for all of his children and grandchildren. They were always reminded by him to pray, be kind, and embrace the present moment. With a sincere appreciation of history, Bible reading, spaghetti western films, Christian and bluegrass music--he was someone with a rich personality. A ripe tomato from his vegetable garden could spur a story or two, full of rich detail, which would flow forth from his keen memory. All of those who entered his life, found enjoyment from his warmth and understanding. Gilbert was a devote family man, one of whom will be deeply missed by all of those who proceed him.