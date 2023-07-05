Giugno ‘Jr.' Giacomo Renna

FARMINGTON– Giugno “Jr.” Giacomo Renna, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2023, at Community Manor Nursing Center at the age of 91. He was born August 30, 1931, to the late John and Carolina (Petrillo) Renna while visiting Manhattan, New York. Originally from Naples, Italy, the family returned to New York to reside when Jr. was fourteen years old. He taught himself how to speak English by comparing the character's actions to the words from the St. Louis Post Dispatch comic section.

He was a man of many skills and talents. He was a mechanic at a young age when he began to build and race his own cars, only to bring home an enormous number of trophies. He loved to fly and maintain his own airplanes. He retired from IUOE Local 513 Operating Engineers where he built numerous highways, bridges, roller coasters, etc., many that we still see today.

Jr. had an extraordinary zest for life. He had deep passionate love for his family, friends, and mankind in general. His devotion to this country was incredible. We called him the “white knight” because he was always the first to jump in and help anyone with anything. He loved dancing, fishing, landscaping, long drives, and anything else life had to offer. He will be deeply missed by so many people whose lives he touched.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Ann (Murphy) Renna, two brothers, Pasquale Renna and Pete Renna, his sister, Lillian Lang, two nieces, Barbara (Lang) Frazier and Virginia (Lang) Dyer, his great-granddaughter, Christina Lea Renna, and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Jr. is survived by his sons, Dennis (Tracy) Renna of Ste. Genevieve, and Mike Renna of North Carolina, his daughter, Sandy (Mark) Flippin of Ste. Genevieve, his grandsons, Brian Renna of Ste. Genevieve, John Renna of Farmington, and Derek Flipping of Colorado, his great-granddaughter, Rileigh Renna of Farmington, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Michael Barton. Interment to follow at Little Vine Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Little Vine Cemetery Maintenance, c/o Carol McCord, 401 South A Street, Farmington, MO 63640 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or http:/www.cancer.org View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.