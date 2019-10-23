{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Gladys G. Burris passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born June 29, 1939, in Glen Allen, Missouri, to the late Glen and Eula Sitzes. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and woman of God who believed we should all be kind to one another and to not fret or worry about things we cannot change. Gladys enjoyed traveling and reading in her spare time. She also loved Jesus and found great joy in spreading His word.

Gladys was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Paul Gainer; daughter-in-law, Carol Gainer; granddaughter, Angel Renee Hedrick-Jackson; and siblings, Roy Lee Sitzes, Thelma Ruth Donahue, and Everett Sitzes.

Survivors: Husband, Ralph A. Burris; daughter, Vicky Mason and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Cris Cawley and husband, Jeff, Jaime Whaley and husband, Brad, Shawn Gainer, and Elizabeth Gainer; great-grandchildren, Jordan Whaley, Makenna Whaley, Madison Cawley, Skylar Cawley, and Avery Cawley; and siblings, Clifton Sitzes and wife, Bessie, Lloyd Hubert Johnson and wife, Billy, Elyse Rosetta Sitzes, Glenda Joyce LeDeay and husband, Joseph, and Clarence Verdell Sitzes and wife, Diane.

Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel in Fort Worth, Texas, with visitation services held one hour prior to services.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown, Missouri. There will be a one hour visitation at noon prior to the graveside services at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments