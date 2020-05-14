Gladys Reynolds

Gladys Marie (Gilliam) Reynolds
BONNE TERRE – Gladys Marie (Gilliam) Reynolds, age 97, of St. Louis, formerly of Bonne Terre passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis. Gladys was born April 20, 1923, to the late Emmett and Mary Alice (Sparks) Gilliam in St. Louis, Missouri. Gladys was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. For thirty-two years, Gladys worked as a Switchboard Telephone Operator and advanced to a Supervisor with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She graduated from Bonne Terre High School in 1941. Gladys and her dearest friend, Eunice Poston, always worked cutting and serving pies at the St. Joseph Catholic Churches' annual Festival. They did the same at North County High School for their Honors Dinner. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Gladys never met a Shopping Mall she did not like! Her passion was walking through clothing stores.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Reynolds; and her six siblings.
Gladys is survived by her daughters, Sandra K. Boulch of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Dawn Squires of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Derek DeGeare and wife Melissa and Samantha Girardi and husband Christopher; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Kiley, DJ, Tessa, and Vivian; many nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life held at a later date due to COVID19. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Family has requested that memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
