Gladys Reynolds

BONNE TERRE – Gladys Marie (Gilliam) Reynolds, age 97, of St. Louis, formerly of Bonne Terre passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis. Gladys was born April 20, 1923, to the late Emmett and Mary Alice (Sparks) Gilliam in St. Louis, Missouri. Gladys was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. For thirty-two years, Gladys worked as a Switchboard Telephone Operator and advanced to a Supervisor with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She graduated from Bonne Terre High School in 1941. Gladys and her dearest friend, Eunice Poston, always worked cutting and serving pies at the St. Joseph Catholic Churches' annual Festival. They did the same at North County High School for their Honors Dinner. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Gladys never met a Shopping Mall she did not like! Her passion was walking through clothing stores.