Glena Wampler

Glena Doris Wampler

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Glena Doris Wampler, 102, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May26, 2020, at Columbia Manor Care. Services will be private for the family in an effort to keep them safe.

Glena was born March 23, 1918, in Mitchell, Missouri, the daughter of Luther Link and Emma (Penberthy) Link. She graduated from Leadwood High School in Leadwood, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Linus Edwin Wampler. This 46 yearlong union ended with Linus's passing in 1982.

Glena was so full of life and always up for an adventure. She would always tell others that she has the best family but in reality, we were the ones that were blessed to have such an amazing mother and grandmother.

Glena is survived by her children: Alleta (Clark) Dalton; Paul (Jeanne) Wampler; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and twenty four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, her parents; two brothers and one sister.

Memorial donations may be made to: Dripping Spring Christian Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

