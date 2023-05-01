Glenda Jean Boyer
PARK HILLS – On April 28, 2023, we celebrate the life and beautiful soul of our matriarch Glenda Jean Boyer. Glenda was born March 29, 1931, to the late Melvin and Josephine Daugherty of Elvins, Missouri. She passed away at Parkland Hospital in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 92. Glenda was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills, Missouri.
Her joy in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and watching the St Louis Cardinal Baseball Games.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul Edgar Boyer; a grandson, Joshua Nations; sisters, Mildred Henson, Loretta Hurt, Easter B Clark, Helen Fairfield, and Frances Lee; and one brother, Melvin (JR) Daugherty.
Glenda is survived by eight children, Teri (Billy) Ragsdale of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Deborah (Bill) Mount of Park Hills, Missouri, Toni (Tom) Turner of Hannibal, Missouri, Angela (Mark) Nations of Arcadia, Missouri, Keith (Angie) Boyer of Branson, Missouri, Kevin (Linda) Boyer of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Karen (Kevin) Prudhome of Arcadia, Kansas, and Michelle (Nolan) Connell of Salem, Missouri; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; several step-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and one sister, Wilma Stewart of Arnold, Missouri.
A viewing for the immediate family will be held 4 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. viewing for family and friends, and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. May 2, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Park Hills, Missouri. Interment at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Horton Wampler Funeral home in Park Hills, Missouri.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.