Glenda Jean Boyer

PARK HILLS – On April 28, 2023, we celebrate the life and beautiful soul of our matriarch Glenda Jean Boyer. Glenda was born March 29, 1931, to the late Melvin and Josephine Daugherty of Elvins, Missouri. She passed away at Parkland Hospital in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 92. Glenda was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills, Missouri.

Her joy in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and watching the St Louis Cardinal Baseball Games.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul Edgar Boyer; a grandson, Joshua Nations; sisters, Mildred Henson, Loretta Hurt, Easter B Clark, Helen Fairfield, and Frances Lee; and one brother, Melvin (JR) Daugherty.

Glenda is survived by eight children, Teri (Billy) Ragsdale of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Deborah (Bill) Mount of Park Hills, Missouri, Toni (Tom) Turner of Hannibal, Missouri, Angela (Mark) Nations of Arcadia, Missouri, Keith (Angie) Boyer of Branson, Missouri, Kevin (Linda) Boyer of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Karen (Kevin) Prudhome of Arcadia, Kansas, and Michelle (Nolan) Connell of Salem, Missouri; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; several step-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and one sister, Wilma Stewart of Arnold, Missouri.

A viewing for the immediate family will be held 4 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. viewing for family and friends, and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. May 2, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Park Hills, Missouri. Interment at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Horton Wampler Funeral home in Park Hills, Missouri.