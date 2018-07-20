Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON - Glenna Rhea Yancey, of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the age of 76.

Glenna was born and raised in Ohio. Her kind, loving and devoted nature made her a wonderful wife and mother. One of her greatest joys was living in her Missouri countryside home. She liked going out for family dinners once a month with her in-laws.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Loren Yancey; two daughters, several grandchildren and one sister, as well as her extended family members.

A private family service will be held at a later time. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

