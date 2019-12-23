{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. – Glenna Sue (Weir) Worland, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Desloge, passed away December 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Weir of Desloge.

Glenna leaves behind her husband, Kevin Worland of Omaha; sons, Ryan and Kathy of Kansas City, Keith and Katie of Arnold, and Kyle and Sky of Omaha; grandchildren, Genevieve, Issie, and Charlie; mother, Sue Weir of Desloge; Charlie Ladd of Terre du Lac; brothers, Rodney Weir of Cape Girardeau, Eric and Kim Weir of Fenton; sister, Tonji and Ted Siegel of Eureka; sisters-in-law, Sharron and Gene Banner of St. Louis, and Donna and Ray Purvis of Jefferson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held December 22, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of life will be held in Fenton at a later date. Glenna will be missed by all.

