DESLOGE -- Glen Pyeatt, 88, of Desloge, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, August 7, 1929, in St. Louis to the late Jesse J. and Loretta (Minnemann) Pyeatt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Arthur Pyeatt.

Glen proudly served his country in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 416 in Farmington. He loved collecting guns, stamps, coins, and old alarm clocks.

Glen is survived by his loving wife Pat (Buehrig) Pyeatt; daughters, Geralyn Coleman and husband Tim, Gina Baldwin and husband Terry; five grandchildren, Ryan Coleman (Margie Hill), Jennifer Coleman (Trey Richardson), Jessica Baldwin and fiance’ Josh Rackovan, Brian Baldwin (Lindsey Johnston), Mackenzie Baldwin; two great-grandchildren, Ayden Coleman and Tolley Richardson; and one sister, Jean Breckle along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with Rev. Mark S. Ebert and Father Jim French officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials can be made to Our Lady of Fatima. View tribute and share your memories and condolences at czboyer.com.

