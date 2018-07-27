Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DESLOGE -- Glennon Pyeatt, 88, of Desloge, passed away July 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

Glennon Pyeatt
