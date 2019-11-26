{{featured_button_text}}

MALDEN, Mo. -- Gloria “Gennie” Regina Rice, daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Wiley Malone, was born August 12, 1956, she died November 24, 2019, in Sikeston, Missouri, at the age of 63 years.

Gennie was united in marriage to Danny Ray Rice November 8, 1974, in Malden, MO, he survives.

Gennie was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Malden, Missouri.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Survivors include her husband, Danny R. Rice of Malden; one daughter, Allison Rice of Malden; two brothers, Perry Malone and wife Theresa of Florida, and Cecil Malone of Fisk, Missouri. A host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Gennie was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Cluck; and one brother, Henry Malone.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at First United Pentecostal Church. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the church with Brother Bobby Moore officiating. Burial will be in the Rosewood Cemetery in Malden.

To send flowers to the family of Gloria Rice, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Friday, November 29, 2019
6:00PM
First United Pentecostal Church
301 S Edwards St
Malden, MO 63863
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Visitation begins.
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
1:00PM
First United Pentecostal Church
301 S Edwards St
Malden, MO 63863
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments