BONNE TERRE -- Greg Goff, age 64, of Bonne Terre passed away June 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 12, 1955, in Bonne Terre to the late Martin and Eleanor (Bachesta) Goff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Norma Cash.

Greg retired as a machinist with the power plant in New Madrid. He was a member of the Local I.B.E.W and was of the Catholic Faith. He loved driving muscle cars in the 70’s, gardening, and had a heart for animals.

Greg is survived by his loving wife Susan (Cash) Goff; brother, Richard Goff and wife Rebecca; sister, Joyce Calvert and husband LeeRoy; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends survive.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 8 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Chuck Lotz officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

