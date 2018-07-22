Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FREDERICKTOWN -- Gregory Lynn Pipkin was born September 7, 1969, at Farmington, Missouri the son of Larry and Sharon (Kemp) Pipkin and passed away on July 20, 2018, at his residence in Fredericktown at the age of 48 years. Greg was a member of Meadow Heights Church and enjoyed technology, music, being with people, reading and was a history buff.

Greg was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Glenn and Ruth Pipkin and maternal grandfather Eugene Kemp.

Greg is survived by his wife Beth (Gibbs) Pipkin who he married on August 3, 1996, at Goodland, Missouri. He is also survived by their daughters, Shelby Pipkin and Olivia Pipkin both of Fredericktown; parents, Larry and Sharon Pipkin of Farmington; grandmother, Pauline Kemp of Bismarck; siblings, Chris Pipkin and wife Melissa of Bonne Terre, Chad Pipkin and his wife Kindra of Farmington & Debbie Hamby and her husband Bob of Farmington. Greg loved his many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Meadow Heights Church with Pastor Bryan Mills officiating. Interment at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Follis & Sons Funeral Home, Fredericktown, Missouri.

