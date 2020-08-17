Gregory Martin

Gregory Alan Martin
FARMINGTON – Gregory Alan Martin, of Van Buren, formerly of Farmington passed away suddenly on August 15, 2020, at his residence at the age of 56. He was born on June 29, 1964, in St. Charles to Jerrel Martin and the late Shirley Jean (Hampton) Martin. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Martin, his brother-in-law, William Wagner and his father-in-law, Thomas Sebastian.
Greg loved his family dearly especially his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, was a jokester and had the best laugh. He was well known for his talent of designing and building homes in the area. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Greg is survived by his father, Jerrel Martin of Farmington, his loving wife of 38 years, Tammy (Sebastian) Martin, his daughters, Jessica Ann (Ben) Zimmerman of Doe Run, Amanda Nicole (Patrick) Sullivan of Farmington and Ashley Dawn (Cory) Smith of Fredericktown, his grandchildren, Clayton Alan, Cole, Sean, Aubree, Alivia, Addyson and Arianna, his siblings, Jerry (Becky) Martin of Doe Run, Jake (Joyce) Martin of Doe Run and Kathy Wagner of Panama City Beach, Florida, his mother in law, Connie Sebastian of Ellsinore, his special canine companion, Zoey “Kenai” along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Doe Run Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com..
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.