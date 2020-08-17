Gregory Martin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gregory Alan Martin

FARMINGTON – Gregory Alan Martin, of Van Buren, formerly of Farmington passed away suddenly on August 15, 2020, at his residence at the age of 56. He was born on June 29, 1964, in St. Charles to Jerrel Martin and the late Shirley Jean (Hampton) Martin. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Martin, his brother-in-law, William Wagner and his father-in-law, Thomas Sebastian.

Greg loved his family dearly especially his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, was a jokester and had the best laugh. He was well known for his talent of designing and building homes in the area. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Greg is survived by his father, Jerrel Martin of Farmington, his loving wife of 38 years, Tammy (Sebastian) Martin, his daughters, Jessica Ann (Ben) Zimmerman of Doe Run, Amanda Nicole (Patrick) Sullivan of Farmington and Ashley Dawn (Cory) Smith of Fredericktown, his grandchildren, Clayton Alan, Cole, Sean, Aubree, Alivia, Addyson and Arianna, his siblings, Jerry (Becky) Martin of Doe Run, Jake (Joyce) Martin of Doe Run and Kathy Wagner of Panama City Beach, Florida, his mother in law, Connie Sebastian of Ellsinore, his special canine companion, Zoey “Kenai” along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Doe Run Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com..

