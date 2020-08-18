You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gregory Martin
0 entries

Gregory Martin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gregory Martin

Gregory Martin

FARMINGTON – Gregory Martin passed away on August 15 at the age of 56. Instate Wednesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News