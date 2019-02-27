Try 3 months for $3
PARK HILLS -- Gregory P. Franklin, 80, was born October 18, 1938, in Elvins and departed this life February 26, 2019, in his home.

Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019, 2 p.m. until time of Service at 4 p.m. at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Harmening officiating.

Celebrate
the life of: Gregory P. Franklin
