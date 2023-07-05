Guy Otha Roberts
FARMINGTON – Guy Otha Roberts, 84, died June 30, 2023, in Farmington, Missouri. He was born December 4, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Guy lived a long and rich life, but had to overcome much at an early age to get there. He was born very poor with few opportunities and was a polio survivor as well. These experiences instilled in him a deep desire to help others have a better life. Guy joined the Air Force at an early age, and then used the educational opportunity this provided him to get a degree and become a Baptist preacher. While he found enjoyment ministering in rural Texas, he felt his true calling was to help people on an even more personal and practical level, this led him to pursue a graduate degree and become a social worker, which defined his career and focus for the rest of his life. He truly cared for others, and in everything Guy did, he made each person he cared for feel valuable, loved, and needed.
Guy's legacy and life will continue. He always sought to build relationships with others and was devoted to his family. His support and love for his family had a profound impact on all of them, and even expanded to include "adopted" family.
Guy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sandy McIntosh, and many children and their spouses, including Corby and Kathryn Roberts, Craig McIntosh and Sophia Jones, Matthew and Jill Snapp, Brian and Jo-Ann McIntosh, Cliff Roberts, and Suzanne Zeta and Robert "Doug" Wills. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he absolutely adored including grandchildren, Nate, Dean, Colin, Quin, Evan, Tristen, Ethan, Rose, Duncan, Nolan, Gatlin, Credence, Justin, Camden, Griffin, and Bronson; and great-grandchildren, Aurora, Hawthorn, and Abel.
The family will host a Celebration of Life event at a later date.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.