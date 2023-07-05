Guy lived a long and rich life, but had to overcome much at an early age to get there. He was born very poor with few opportunities and was a polio survivor as well. These experiences instilled in him a deep desire to help others have a better life. Guy joined the Air Force at an early age, and then used the educational opportunity this provided him to get a degree and become a Baptist preacher. While he found enjoyment ministering in rural Texas, he felt his true calling was to help people on an even more personal and practical level, this led him to pursue a graduate degree and become a social worker, which defined his career and focus for the rest of his life. He truly cared for others, and in everything Guy did, he made each person he cared for feel valuable, loved, and needed.