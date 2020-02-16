Harlan Dale Link, Sr.

DESLOGE -- Dale Link, 87, of Leadwood, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Wednesday, March 16, 1932, in Mitchell, Missouri. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Leadwood First Church of God. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed farming, hunting, gardening and bowling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Festal and Glena (Pettus) Link; son, Gary Wayne Myers; sister, Charlotte Link and a brother, Dallas Link.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Donna (Price) Link; seven children, Charlotte (Tom) Partridge, Teresa (Bruce) Williams, Harlan “Bud”(Janie) Link Jr., Michael Link, Mary Beth Bender, Kenya Myers and Melissa (Jeff) Blair; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Kathy) Link and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, February 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Rev. Kendall Hughes and Rev. Ed Watson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to West County Hope Center or the Leadwood First Church of God. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
