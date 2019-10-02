{{featured_button_text}}
Harley J. Taylor

Taylor

PERRYVILLE -- Harley J. Taylor, 84, died September 30, 2019.

Preceded in death by his wife, Janice Taylor; parents, Zello J. and Lorene Taylor; and brothers, Robert Taylor, and Richard Taylor.

Survivors include: children, Cheryl (Tim) Moll, Mark (Theresa) Taylor, Harley J. (Beth) Taylor II, Bradley (Kerry) Taylor; brothers, Bill (Mary) Taylor, Sam Taylor; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation, 9 a.m., with memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ford & Young Funeral Home, Perryville. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.

