COFFMAN -- Harold Bloodworth, 89, of Coffman, passed away in his home on August 9, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Harold Bloodworth
