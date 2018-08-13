Subscribe for 17¢ / day

STE. GENEVIEVE – Harold "Dean" Bloodworth of Ste. Genevieve passed away August 9, 2018, at his residence at the age of 89. He was born May 1, 1929, in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Alfred and Myrtle Bloodworth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas "LeRoy" Bloodworth and several brothers and sisters.

Dean proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army. He was a wonderful husband and loved his family very much. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking and specialized in rocking and Adirondack chairs, cradles, and birdhouses.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Clara (Hawthorn) Bloodworth, his children, Glenda Crinkey and her husband Bob of New Bern, NC, Harold Dean "Junior" Bloodworth Jr. of Ste. Genevieve, Charles "Chuck" Bloodworth and his wife Tammy of Farmington, Donald Bloodworth and his wife Jemi Ann of Ste. Genevieve, and Carl Bloodworth and his wife Tabitha of Farmington, 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Haney Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel for funeral expenses or to the charity of choice. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

