BONNE TERRE -- Harold Williams, age 89, formerly of Terre du Lac, passed away October 25, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida. Harold was born May 24, 1930, to the late Arthur and Lillie (Anthony) Williams in Hannibal, Missouri. Harold was a Mason for over 50 years and involved with Eastern Star. He also was the chapter dad of DeMolay International. Harold worked for McDonald Douglas for many years.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Dinwiddie) Williams.

Harold is survived by his loving companion, Marleen Nebels; daughters, Dana Thompson and husband Richard and Darla Moore and husband Gene; grandchildren, Sean, Shelby, Ashley Cohee and husband Justin, and Tessa; great-grandchild, Laura; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time of 10 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Dave Wiant officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

