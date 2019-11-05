BONNE TERRE -- Harold Williams, age 89, formerly of Terre du Lac, passed away October 25, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida. Harold was born May 24, 1930, to the late Arthur and Lillie (Anthony) Williams in Hannibal, Missouri. Harold was a Mason for over 50 years and involved with Eastern Star. He also was the chapter dad of DeMolay International. Harold worked for McDonald Douglas for many years.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Dinwiddie) Williams.
You have free articles remaining.
Harold is survived by his loving companion, Marleen Nebels; daughters, Dana Thompson and husband Richard and Darla Moore and husband Gene; grandchildren, Sean, Shelby, Ashley Cohee and husband Justin, and Tessa; great-grandchild, Laura; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time of 10 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Dave Wiant officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.