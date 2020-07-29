Harold Marler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold Gale Marler

PARK HILLS – Harold Gale Marler, 84, of Farmington passed away, July 26, 2020, in Farmington. He was born Nov. 26, 1935 in Elvins, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Marler and Martha ‘McFarland' Marler; his wife, Sandra Marler; and daughter, Vivaca Smith.

Harold is survived by his sons, Von Marler, Victor Marler and wife Rhonda, Vance Marler and wife Brandy, and Vincent Marler and wife Sheri; ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jasper Marler and wife Linda, and Wayne Marler. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Harold worked as a Driver Examiner for the Missouri Highway Patrol and retired after 20 years of service. He was also a school bus driver for Central School District.

A memorial graveside service will held 1 p.m. Sunday August 2, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington with Rev. Mark Moss officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of his daughter, Vivaca. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.