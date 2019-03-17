Try 3 months for $3
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Harold Martin, 77, of Farmington was born in St. Louis, Missouri, February 17, 1942, to the late Dalton and Mamie (Mayfield) Martin. He Departed this life in his home March 14, 2019.

Harold is survived by his wife, Anita Martin; sons, Brandon Martin, and Matthew Martin; grandson, Dalton Martin; siblings, Danny Martin, Jerry (Bev) Martin, Elsie (Dannie) Reeves, and Donna (Stan) Martin.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Monday in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Interment in the Parkview Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Harold Martin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments