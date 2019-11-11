{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Harold W. “Bill” Boyle, 90, of Park Hills passed away. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday November 12, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday November 13, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington. Complete obituary at hortonwamplerfh.com.

