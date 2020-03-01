Harriet Lewis
Harriet Lewis

FARMINGTON -- Harriet Alene Lewis, 93, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 28, 2020. She was born April 29, 1926, in Shelby, Montana, to Harry and Frieda (Hart) Therien.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her husband, Paul William Lewis; and grandson, Paul Bradley Lewis.

Harriet is survived by four sons, Steven Lewis and wife Molly, David Lewis and wife Barbara, Richard Lewis and wife Donna, Bruce Lewis and wife Yvette; six grandchildren, Jake Lewis and wife Marie, Richard Lewis II and wife Amanda, Rachael Dement and husband Ben, Jason Eden and wife Alicia, Brittany Lewis and Blake Lewis; six great-granddaughters, Isabelle Lewis, Henzley Lewis, Madison Eden, Ava Eden, Cora Eden and Kenlee Lewis; great-grandsons, Bradley Lewis II, Richard Lewis III, and Maverick Dement.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Michael Barton, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Libertyville Christian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
