FARMINGTON -- Harriet Alene Lewis, 93, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 28, 2020. She was born April 29, 1926, in Shelby, Montana, to Harry and Frieda (Hart) Therien.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her husband, Paul William Lewis; and grandson, Paul Bradley Lewis.

Harriet is survived by four sons, Steven Lewis and wife Molly, David Lewis and wife Barbara, Richard Lewis and wife Donna, Bruce Lewis and wife Yvette; six grandchildren, Jake Lewis and wife Marie, Richard Lewis II and wife Amanda, Rachael Dement and husband Ben, Jason Eden and wife Alicia, Brittany Lewis and Blake Lewis; six great-granddaughters, Isabelle Lewis, Henzley Lewis, Madison Eden, Ava Eden, Cora Eden and Kenlee Lewis; great-grandsons, Bradley Lewis II, Richard Lewis III, and Maverick Dement.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Michael Barton, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Libertyville Christian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To send flowers to the family of Harriet Lewis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel

111 E. Liberty St

Farmington, MO 63640 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Harriet's Visitation begins. C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel

111 E. Liberty St

Farmington, MO 63640 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Harriet's Funeral Service begins.