PARK HILLS – Harry A. Holcomb III, 68, of Park Hills, Missouri, was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, February 8, 1952, to the late Harry and Lois Holcomb. He departed this life in his home March 8, 2020.

Harry was a unique, creative individual and an amazing artist. His personality was witty, fun, gentle, caring, and kind. He was a wonderful husband and great brother who loved his son dearly. Harry respected and loved nature. He enjoyed camping and canoeing on the river. He had a soft heart for animals, especially his cats and dogs. Harry was loved by his family and memories of him will be forever cherished in their hearts.

Harry is survived by his wife, Stacy Holcomb; son, Brian (Allison) Holcomb; sister, Christy (Bill) Jenkins; and nephews Keith and Kyle Buscher.

Private services with Coplin Funeral Home.

