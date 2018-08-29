Subscribe for 17¢ / day

STE GENEVIEVE -- Harry H. Hahl Sr. of Ste. Genevieve passed away August 28, 2018, at his residence at the age of 85. He was born July 5, 1933, in St. Louis to the late Harry and Viola (Shepard) Hahl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean (Bayless) Hahl, his sons, Harry “Sonny” Hahl Jr., John E. Hahl and James H. Hahl.

Harry proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a 50 year Mason and was a member of the Fairview Heights Masonic Lodge, the VFW and the American Legion both of Farmington. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. Harry worked as a truck driver and traveled with his job setting up playground equipment for Little Tikes.

Survivors include his two daughters, Catherine (Charles) Beatte and Valerie (Mike) Brooks, two sons, Joseph (Penny) Hahl and Jeff Hahl, seven grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, five siblings, Shirley Toth, Charlie (Bonnie) Hahl, Richard (Pat) Hahl, Dorothy (Jim) Beam and Edward Hahl and many friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 30 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday morning until time of service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

