PARK HILLS -- Harry Holcomb III, 68, of Park Hills was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, February 8, 1952, to the late Harry and Lois Holcomb. He departed this life in his home March 8, 2020.
Harry was a wonderful artist, loved painting, canoeing on the river, outdoors, and nature. He was the funniest person, and the best big brother on earth. Harry was unbelievable, gentle, caring and kind. He took care of me. I know we will see him again, somewhere – somehow. We love him dearly and until we do meet again, I will cherish every memory within me.
Harry is survived by his wife, Stacy Holcomb; son, Brian (Allison) Holcomb; sister, Christy (Bill) Jenkins; and his lovable fur babies.
Private Services with Coplin Funeral Home.
