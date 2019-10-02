{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON — Harry Lynn Morris of Farmington, passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, at the age of 80 years. He was born March 25, 1939, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of the late Harry "Hap" Morris and Mildred M. (Turner) Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Ann (Cissell) Morris in 2011, his granddaughter Rebecca Lynn Morris, and a sister Barbara Jean Berry.

Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of The River Worship Centre. For more than thirty years he was a custom knife maker. He loved to fish and to spend time outdoors.

Harry will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him, which include his wife of eight years, Carlene M. (Shannon) Morris of Farmington, three sons Bob Morris of Farmington, Jerry Morris of Farmington, and Tim and wife, Julie Morris of Belton, Texas, three granddaughters, Kellsey Jo Morris, Laurie Morris, and Ainslee M. Morris, brother Donald Ray Morris of Levelland Texas; two step daughters, Tamara Lynn McClure and Deanna Marie Marsh. Many other relatives and friends also survive.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. D.J. Edwards officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

