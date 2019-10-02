FARMINGTON — Harry Lynn Morris of Farmington, passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, at the age of 80 years. He was born March 25, 1939, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of the late Harry "Hap" Morris and Mildred M. (Turner) Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Ann (Cissell) Morris in 2011, his granddaughter Rebecca Lynn Morris, and a sister Barbara Jean Berry.
Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of The River Worship Centre. For more than thirty years he was a custom knife maker. He loved to fish and to spend time outdoors.
Harry will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him, which include his wife of eight years, Carlene M. (Shannon) Morris of Farmington, three sons Bob Morris of Farmington, Jerry Morris of Farmington, and Tim and wife, Julie Morris of Belton, Texas, three granddaughters, Kellsey Jo Morris, Laurie Morris, and Ainslee M. Morris, brother Donald Ray Morris of Levelland Texas; two step daughters, Tamara Lynn McClure and Deanna Marie Marsh. Many other relatives and friends also survive.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Cozean Memorial Chapel beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. D.J. Edwards officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harry Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.