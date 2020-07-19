Harry Ward Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harry Ray Ward, Jr.

BONNE TERRE – Harry Ray Ward, Jr., age 83, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Joe Manor. He was born on June 3, 1937, in St. Louis. Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He retired from the railroad, then worked for many years with the Salvation Army in St. Louis the Bonne Terre Country Mart and the Space Museum. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 683 in Bonne Terre and Eagles Lodge (Big River).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry R. and Kathleen (Pfeifer) Ward, Sr.; brothers, Walter, Donald, Earl and Alex Ward; sisters, Marion Huett, Mildred Davis and Merle June Frazier.

Harry is survived by his brother, Tony (Barb) Ward of Bonne Terre and sister Dorothy Meyers of Festus; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with a V.F.W. service starting at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

