BONNE TERRE -- Helen Nunn, age 86, of St. Louis, formerly of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born December 30, 1932, to the late Walter William and Myrtle Catherine (Byington) Bequette in Wisconsin. Helen was a great cook, loved playing poker, enjoyed music, and could play piano by ear.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Jackson Newburger; second husband, Charles Clay Nunn; sons, Bill Newburger and David Newburger; daughter, Carol Easley; 13 siblings; and daughter-in-law, Esther Newburger.

Helen is survived by children, Judy Welby, Lee R. Newburger, Johnny Newburger and wife Denise, Kenny Newburger and wife Cindy, Mary “Sissy” Dixon and husband James, Janet Blackwood and husband Kevin; two step children, Chuck Nunn and wife Robin and Kevin Nunn; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dotty Henderson and husband Larry; daughter-in-law, Pat Newburger; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

