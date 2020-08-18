Helen Bone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Elaine Bone

DESLOGE – Helen Elaine Jackson Bone was born February 15, 1954, to Crayton Silas and Helen Breidenthal Jackson. She departed this life suddenly on August 17, 2020, at the age of 66 years, 6 months, and 2 days. She grew up in Annapolis, Missouri, as part of a large family and maintained a close connection to all those family members. After graduation from high school, Elaine attended Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri. She graduated in 1976 with a degree in Elementary Education, with certification to teach music in Kindergarten – 9th grade. She began her teaching career in a Christian school in Hannibal, Missouri. In 1978, she returned to Annapolis to teach and in 1980 she completed a Master's Degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Reading from Southeast Missouri State University.

On January 30, 1993, Elaine was united in marriage to the Reverend Miles Edward Bone, Jr. As a girl, Elaine expressed her wish to be a pastor's wife, and she entered whole-heartedly into Eddie's ministry. They served first at Doe Run and Libertyville Methodist churches, then moved to the United Methodist Church of Park Hills, where they have served for 26 years. Elaine retired after 30 years of teaching school and most of those years she was a Reading Specialist in the Park Hills Central RII School District.