Helen Bone

Helen Elaine Bone
DESLOGE – Helen Elaine Jackson Bone was born February 15, 1954, to Crayton Silas and Helen Breidenthal Jackson. She departed this life suddenly on August 17, 2020, at the age of 66 years, 6 months, and 2 days. She grew up in Annapolis, Missouri, as part of a large family and maintained a close connection to all those family members. After graduation from high school, Elaine attended Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri. She graduated in 1976 with a degree in Elementary Education, with certification to teach music in Kindergarten – 9th grade. She began her teaching career in a Christian school in Hannibal, Missouri. In 1978, she returned to Annapolis to teach and in 1980 she completed a Master's Degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Reading from Southeast Missouri State University.
On January 30, 1993, Elaine was united in marriage to the Reverend Miles Edward Bone, Jr. As a girl, Elaine expressed her wish to be a pastor's wife, and she entered whole-heartedly into Eddie's ministry. They served first at Doe Run and Libertyville Methodist churches, then moved to the United Methodist Church of Park Hills, where they have served for 26 years. Elaine retired after 30 years of teaching school and most of those years she was a Reading Specialist in the Park Hills Central RII School District.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Crayton Silas and Helen Breidenthal Jackson, one sister, Virginia Lee (Clyde) Dinkins and one brother, Silas Leroy (Elizabeth) Jackson. She is survived by her husband, Miles Edward Bone Jr., two brothers, James W. (Anita) Jackson of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Dr. John P. (Paula) Jackson of Farmington. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins who experienced her love and funny stories. Elaine's gift to each relative and friend was her heartfelt and consistent prayers. Her faith in God expressed itself in her love for her family, her friends, her students, and her fellow church members.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Rev. Jimmie Robinson will be officiating with Rev. Bob Bullock assisting. Interment will follow at Annapolis Cemetery in Annapolis. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills. C.Z. Boyer and Son requires mask or facial coverings to be worn at all times. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
