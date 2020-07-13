× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Cash

BONNE TERRE - Helen Marie Jennings-Cash, 87, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. She was born December 31, 1932, in Flat River, to the late Joseph L. and Dolores G. (Greer) Windle. Helen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Park Hills, where she was treasurer for many years and a member of T.O.P.S. She enjoyed sewing and donating a lot of her time by helping at the thrift store.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dick Jennings; sister, Dorothy Jennings and daughter in-law, Karen Jennings.

Helen is survived by her husband, Paul Cash; children, Stan Jennings and wife Valerie, Steve Jennings and wife Chris, Bob Cash and wife Geralyn, Beth Slusser and husband Jim, and Susan Pedigo; thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patty Wright.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.. A Funeral Service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Mark Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Masks are required by the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Cash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.