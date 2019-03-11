PARK HILLS -- Helen Francis (Loker) Wakefield, of Park Hills, passed away on March 8, 2019, at SSM St. Clare Health Center in Fenton at the age of 90. She was born March 22, 1928, to the late Richard and Mildred (Bowling) Loker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cledith M. Wakefield Sr., a son, Richard Wakefield Sr., a granddaughter, Melissa Wakefield, a great-grandson, Arthur Warren, her step-daughter, Charlotte Wakefield Beard, sisters, Mary Lewis, Lucy Adams, Mildred Heuer, and Louise Loker, brothers, Ralph Loker, Raymond Loker, Paul Loker, Edward Loker, and Roy Loker, and son in law, James P. Lange.
Helen formerly worked for 20 years as secretary for Elvins Baptist Church where she was a member for over 60 years. She was a current member at Delassus Baptist Church. She also worked as a telephone operator for the Farmington Community Hospital. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, bowling, puzzles, researching genealogy, Cardinals baseball and spending time with her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen is survived by her children, Cledith (and wife Kristi) Wakefield of Leadington and Ruth Ann Lange of Farmington, eight grandchildren, Kathy (and husband Bryan) Kiepe of Farmington, Amy Gibbs of Farmington, Michelle Hamm of Farmington, Heather (and husband Kristopher) Butler of Richwoods, Angela (and husband Dal) Pettus of Pace, Florida, James (and wife Dawn) Lange of Annapolis, Travis Wakefield of Farmington, and Richard Wakefield Jr. of Richwoods, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to VFW Post 5896, 814 East Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
