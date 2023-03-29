BONNE TERRE – Helen Harris, 85, of Bonne Terre passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Helen is survived by her husband Bob. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, March 31, 2023, in the funeral home chapel from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.