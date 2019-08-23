{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES -- Helen Jean Hawn of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, B.D. Hawn; her parents, Justin and Grace Moore; and her son, Barry (Laura) Hawn.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Connie (Gary) Brinkmann, and Denise (Eugene) Reckamp; her grandchildren, Jason (Kelli) Brinkmann, Regina (Shane) Lewis, Todd (Christina) Reckamp, Dustin (Abby) Reckamp, Stephanie (Brad) Blackwood, and Bryan Hawn; her thirteen great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley Priest, Jay Moore, and Kay Sitze. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Helen had a special place in her heart for nature and she always treasured the time she spent outdoors gardening or taking walks. She cherished the time she spent with her family and will be dearly missed.

Contributions in Helen’s name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, to Garden View Activities Department, or to the American Cancer Society.

The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street in St. Charles, Missouri. Visitation will be held 3-6 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, with a funeral to immediately follow. A graveside service will be held at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Marquand, Missouri. 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Visit Baue.com.

