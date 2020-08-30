Henry Bomar III

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Henry ‘Bud' Bomar III

FARMINGTON – Henry G. “Bud” Bomar III, 57, of Farmington passed away August 25, 2020. He was born October 14, 1962, at Yakota Air Force Base, Japan. Bud enjoyed wood working in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna (Paulson) Bomar; maternal grandparents, Hulda and Harold Wallich; paternal grandparents, Mary and H.G. Bomar, Sr.

Bud is survived by his father, Henry G. Bomar, Jr.; sister, Nona Mungle; nephew Caleb Mungle. Several aunts and cousins also survive.

For I have satiated the weary soul, and I have replenished every sorrowful soul – Jeremiah 32:25

My brother died on August 25, 2020… weary and I assume, feeling very alone. He drowned in Hager Lake, but years of alcohol abuse actually took his life. I hope that he knew how much his family loved him. I've missed not having a brother all of these years. Over the past several weeks (witnessing his downhill trajectory) I frequently thought of him when we were growing up… his energy, infectious smile, quick laughter, so full of the trust and innocence of childhood… before life became so hard.