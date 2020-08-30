Henry Bomar III

Henry ‘Bud' Bomar III
FARMINGTON – Henry G. “Bud” Bomar III, 57, of Farmington passed away August 25, 2020. He was born October 14, 1962, at Yakota Air Force Base, Japan. Bud enjoyed wood working in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna (Paulson) Bomar; maternal grandparents, Hulda and Harold Wallich; paternal grandparents, Mary and H.G. Bomar, Sr.
Bud is survived by his father, Henry G. Bomar, Jr.; sister, Nona Mungle; nephew Caleb Mungle. Several aunts and cousins also survive.
For I have satiated the weary soul, and I have replenished every sorrowful soul – Jeremiah 32:25
My brother died on August 25, 2020… weary and I assume, feeling very alone. He drowned in Hager Lake, but years of alcohol abuse actually took his life. I hope that he knew how much his family loved him. I've missed not having a brother all of these years. Over the past several weeks (witnessing his downhill trajectory) I frequently thought of him when we were growing up… his energy, infectious smile, quick laughter, so full of the trust and innocence of childhood… before life became so hard.
God, please forgive me for not being strong enough to protect him like I did when we were children. Although I failed to keep him safe, my love for him never diminished. I too have felt weary and sorrowful for a long time. Acknowledging my brothers' futility and failure with alcoholism has been very difficult. Knowing that the end of his struggle would most likely be a sad one has been exhausting.
He is by our Mom's side now. I hope that my brother feels safe, protected, and loved like he did when he was little. I don't know if my brother understood God's love and sacrifice for him. I do. God loves the most broken. I find comfort knowing that God was there when my brother took his first breath and his last.
I want to gratefully acknowledge all of those who knew my brother over the years (police, EMS, medical providers, social workers, ministers, counselors, and friends) for caring and trying so hard to reach him. And to those very few who knew him well, my family thanks you for loving my brother Bud the way we did. Big Sis, Nona Mungle.
A private Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
