cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Henry "Buzz" Wines Jr. of Farmington passed away on August 12, 2019, at the age of 83. Friends may call on Friday, August 16 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

