LEADWOOD – Henry Wayne Malone, 67, of Leadwood passed away March 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Henry was born July 16, 1951, at home in Poplar Bluff, to the late Paul Henry and Annie Mildred (Wiley) Malone.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Cluck of Park Hills.

Henry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Malone; children, Lisa (Jared) Pruitt of Leadwood, Patsy (David Bingman) Deer of Rolla, David Young of Fulton, and April (Malone) Frieze of Springfield; siblings, Perry (Theresa) Malone of Florida, Cecil Malone of Fisk, Gennie (Danny) Rice of Malden; nine grandchildren, Alivia and Alyse Pruitt, Cheyenne and Chance Howard, Caleb and Brianna Deer, Jacob Dorothy, Josh, Alyssia, and Andrew Bingman. A host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Henry served in the United State Army from 1968-1971 as a mechanic. While serving Henry earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14), Expert (Rifle M-16), and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea). He opened and operated Malone’s Auto Repair in Leadwood from 1994-2014. Henry loved reminiscing about the ‘Good Ol’ Days with family, friends, customers, and even the occasional stranger.

He was also an avid deer hunter and looked forward to November every year. He never got the “BIG ONE” but would tell the story of how he got two deer with one shot using his Colt 45 after his rifle misfired.

Visitation for family will be 10 a.m. March 19, 2019, at Boyer Funeral Home in Leadwood. Friends past and present are invited to join the family at 11 a.m. with a service to follow at Noon. Henry will be inurned with Full Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery immediately following the service. Any and all are welcome to follow the processional. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Boyer Funeral Home in the family’s name.

Henry Wayne Malone
