Henry ‘Wayne' Pratte

BONNE TERRE – Henry “Wayne” Pratte, 74, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. He was born Sunday, January 16, 1949, in Bonne Terre to the late Henry and Mary (Nash) Pratte. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Pete Griffin, Connie Brewer, Norma Pettus, Bessie Borchers, Mabel Zimmermann, Rose Neel and Herb Griffin.

Wayne is survived by his son, Ryan Cordell Pratte and daughter, Paula Pratte; mother of his children, Glenda Pratte; siblings Joe Pratte, Nancy (Mark) Mayberry and David (Lorri) Pratte.

Wayne retired from Boeing- McDonnel Douglas as a machinist-tool and die maker. Throughout his time, he served as the Fire Chief of Big River Fire Department for 25 years and was also Fire Chief of the Bonne Terre City Fire Department. In his free time, Wayne loved to fish and was also a Ham Radio operator. Wayne was a member of the Primrose Baptist Church in Bonne Terre.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 from 6 p.m. until service time of 7 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rich Barker officiating. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.