DESLOGE -- Hilda McCord, 90, of Herculaneum, passed way October 21, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 4, 1928, in Cantwell, to the late Joseph and Pearl (Tripp) Yarbrough. Hilda loved bowling, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was a former AMVETS member, Sunday School teacher, and she delivered meals on wheels. Hilda was of Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. McCord; son, Dan McCord; great-granddaughter, Taylor McCord; four brothers and two sisters.

Hilda is survived by her daughter, Marion Bunch of Marion, Illinois; grandchildren, Robbin (Tim) Scuras, Jonathan Bunch, and Tammy McCord; great-grandson, Corey Daniel (Rebecca) McCord-Flaherty; and two great-great-grandchildren, Castyn and Tatum.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, October 25, 2019, from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

