BONNE TERRE – Hobert Lee Asher, 82, of St. Louis, passed away March 29, 2020, at Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on October 16, 1937 to the late Jess and Grace (Holmes) Asher in Belleview, Missouri. Hobert loved to hunt, fish, work on cars, and attended Westside Baptist Church. He proudly served our country in The United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah K. Asher and brother, Eugene “Junior” Asher.

Hobert is survived by his wife, Janet Carolyn (Sitzes) Asher; children, Hobart Asher and wife Cathy, Phillip Robert Asher, Wilma Joann Asher; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Edgar Asher; sisters, Betty Melow and Mary Pendley.

Arrangements are private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hobert Asher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.