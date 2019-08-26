{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Hollis Finley, 80, of Bonne Terre passed away at home surrounded by his family, August 26, 2019. He was born February 21, 1939, in Bloomington, Illinois, to the late Hollis W. and Catherine (Grabb) Finley. Hollis proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Leadbelt Cruisers, and he enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center in Bonne Terre. Hollis retired as a Lieutenant from the Farmington Correctional Center and for many years, owned and operated Finley’s Bargain Barn.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Eileen (Aubuchon) Finley; sons, William Joseph Finley and wife Cathy, Donald Joseph Finley and wife Stacey, David Ray Finley and wife Ashley; nine grandchildren, Hollie McCoy, Joey Finley, Tyler and Olivia Finley, Alex Finley, Matthew Finley, Samantha Finley, Barry Huber, Jason (Becky) Brown, and Amanda (Brent) Jones; ten great-grandchildren with another due in February; siblings, Connie Rapp, Margo Keen, Bettigail Lesslie Siegfried and Tim (Jennifer) Finley; numerous brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Farmington Pet Adoption Center, St. Paul Lutheran School or St. Rose of Lima in De Soto. Hollis chose to donate his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The family would like to give a special thank you to Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments