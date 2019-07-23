FESTUS -- Homer L Patterson age 95, of Barnhart, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born July 8, 1924, in Reynolds County, Missouri, the son of the late Alice (nee Burkkart) and Lucian Patterson.
He is survived by his wife Trevia (nee Owens) Patterson; daughters, Connie Ann (Robert) Fox of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Patricia “Cricket” Patterson of Herculaneum, Missouri, Sally Ann Gilman of Kansas City, Missouri, Debora Lynn “Debbie” (Mike) Elder of South Carolina, and Donna Sue (Brian) Movesian of Barnhart; son, Dennis (Kate) Patterson of Imperial, Missouri; sister, Doris Jean (the late James) Arl of Arnold, Missouri; brother, Joe (Betty) Patterson of Lincoln, Missouri; grandchildren, Steve Fox, Jim (Rose) Fox, Beth (Jon) Skinner, Matt (Anja) Elder, Greg (Jen) Patterson, Jill (Nate) Newman, Laura (Steve) Melvin, Chris Gilman, Madeline (Chuck) Movesian-Housley, and Allie Movesian; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Amelia, Lexie, Reece, Luke, Kara, Sarah, Connor, Cyrus, Carrie, Charlotte, Arlow, and Reid.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Ophia (Smokie) Lawrence; brother, Leroy (Shirley) Patterson; and granddaughter, Lana Fox.
Homer served in the United States Army in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre during WWII; was a retired machinist from American Pulveriser Company in St. Louis; and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Arnold.
Visitation from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Graveside service and interment with full military honors at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gravelton, Missouri. Memorial in his memory is preferred to Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd. Ste. 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203 United States.
