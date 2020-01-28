FARMINGTON -- Howard C. “Pistol” Hovis, of Farmington, passed away at Creve Coeur Manor in Creve Coeur, Missouri, at the age of 88. He was born November 20, 1931, to the late Harrison B. Hovis and Annie B. (Tessereau) Hovis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Adelia Lee (Thomas) Hovis and his daughter, LaWanna (Hovis) Sitler.
For most of his adult life Howard was a truck drive, enjoying the open road and travel. Upon his retirement he returned to farming which was what he loved doing. Howard was a very proficient mandolin player never straying very far from his love of Country Music and Country Gospel.
Survivors include his son, Walter E. Hovis and wife, Gail of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandson, Geoff L. Hovis and wife, Kimberly of Ella Belle, Georgia, and their children, Samantha, Alexis and Geoff, Jr.; his granddaughter, Chrstel L. (Hovis) Halze and her children, Devin and Carissa.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Reverend David Parmley officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
