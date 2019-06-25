{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Howard McIntyre, 87, of Park Hills, passed away June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1931, to the late Earl and Edith McIntyre. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Herschel and Vernon McIntyre and one sister, Gloria Henson.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley (Gillam) McIntyre; daughter, Linda (McIntyre) Causey; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Norma Grimes; extended family of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

